'There Are No Excuses': Vardy Pens Letter Following Leicester City’S Relegation

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Leicester City icon Jamie Vardy, who famously led the team to the unprecedented Premier League winning campaign in the 2015-16 season has penned a letter for the Foxes faithful after they were relegated on Sunday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's strike in the 76th minute proved to be the difference maker on the night and the 0-1 loss condemned the side to relegation.

The teams who finish the season in the bottom three places of the Premier League table - 18th, 19th and 20th - drop down to the Championship, the second tier of English football.

“At this point, I don't even know what to say/ No words I have can ever express my feelings of anger and sadness with the way this season has gone. There are no excuses.

“Collectively, as players and as a club, we failed.

“There is simply no hiding, and I refuse to entertain any suggestion of doing so.

“Having been at this club for so long, we've experienced so many highs and successes - and this season has been nothing but miserable and for me personally, a total embarrassment. It hurts, and I know you're feeling it too.

“To the fans: I'm sorry. Sorry we haven't performed, and sorry we end the 2025 season with such a poor show,” posted Vardy on X.

It's been a deeply disappointing campaign for the Foxes, who started out with Steve Cooper in charge, before Ruud van Nistelrooy's appointment in December. Just two wins in 12 league matches led to that pre-Christmas change in the dugout, although there's only been another two victories in the 20 outings since.

Following this latest defeat, the 23rd loss of the season, Leicester are 18 points adrift of safety with only 15 points to play for - 18 also being their total tally after 33 matches so far. There were positive moments for City in the clash vs Liverpool , and the Reds had to work for the three points, but this was the ninth match in succession that they have lost without scoring a goal at King Power Stadium - a clear indication of the struggles they faced back in the Premier League.