Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Rpost Launches Rmail For Gmail, Empowering Postal Operators With Digital Registered Emailtm

Rpost Launches Rmail For Gmail, Empowering Postal Operators With Digital Registered Emailtm


2025-04-21 06:07:31
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) RPost has officially launched its much-anticipated RMail extension for Gmail, offering national postal operators a seamless bridge into the digital communications age. With just one additional click in Gmail, users can now send Registered EmailTM messages that come with legal proof of delivery, built-in encryption, e-signature capabilities, and PDF conversion. This marks a significant leap for postal services worldwide, enabling them to offer secure and verifiable digital messaging directly from Gmail, under their own national postal brand.

Five national postal operators across Europe, Africa, and the Americas are the first to implement this technology, including the Postal Corporation of Kenya. This rollout is expected to expand rapidly, with more countries adopting the platform to provide millions of citizens with advanced digital mail services. RPost CEO Zafar Khan emphasized that this integration brings Registered EmailTM functionality to the forefront of mainstream communication platforms, empowering users with proof, protection, and peace of mind in their everyday email communications.

for more information:


Company :-RPost

User :- RPost Inc

Email :...

Url :-


MENAFN21042025003198003206ID1109452600

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search