Department Of Health Abu Dhabi Signs A Memorandum Of Understanding With Microsoft To Create An AI-Powered Population Health Intelligence Framework
The MoU was signed by H.E. Ibrahim Al Jallaf, Executive Director of Digital Health at DoH and Naim Yazbeck, Country General Manager from Microsoft UAE. Around the world, fragmented data systems and reactive models are failing to meet the rising demands for treating complex chronic conditions. As health systems worldwide focus towards shifting from reactive to predictive models, Abu Dhabi is taking a bold step forward, turning billions of data points into life-changing insights driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics into actionable interventions at the individual and population level. The 'Population Health Intelligence' framework is built on two interconnected pillars:
Announced at Abu Dhabi Global Health Week, this initiative reinforces the emirate's commitment to create personalised impact – at scale
Predict: Establish a digital twin of Abu Dhabi that consolidates clinical, behavioural, environmental and demographic data into a unified view, enabling AI to proactively detect and address health anomalies for early investigation.
Prevent and Act: Deploy AI-powered, context-aware recommendations tailored to population, district, and individual levels; simulate the future impact of interventions; and enable coordinated response based on real-time feedback.
