Department Of Health Abu Dhabi Signs A Memorandum Of Understanding With Microsoft To Create An AI-Powered Population Health Intelligence Framework

Announced at Abu Dhabi Global Health Week, this initiative reinforces the emirate's commitment to create personalised impact – at scale

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the emirate, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Microsoft to co-develop an advanced 'Population Health Intelligence' framework – a world's first true learning health system. Signed at Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW), the framework aims to create a true learning health system capable of continuously predicting, preventing, and responding to public health challenges.

The MoU was signed by H.E. Ibrahim Al Jallaf, Executive Director of Digital Health at DoH and Naim Yazbeck, Country General Manager from Microsoft UAE.

Around the world, fragmented data systems and reactive models are failing to meet the rising demands for treating complex chronic conditions. As health systems worldwide focus towards shifting from reactive to predictive models, Abu Dhabi is taking a bold step forward, turning billions of data points into life-changing insights driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics into actionable interventions at the individual and population level.



Predict: Establish a digital twin of Abu Dhabi that consolidates clinical, behavioural, environmental and demographic data into a unified view, enabling AI to proactively detect and address health anomalies for early investigation. Prevent and Act: Deploy AI-powered, context-aware recommendations tailored to population, district, and individual levels; simulate the future impact of interventions; and enable coordinated response based on real-time feedback.

The 'Population Health Intelligence' framework is built on two interconnected pillars:

In line with its commitment to ensuring the highest standards of data protection, DoH guarantees that all patient data will be handled with the utmost confidentiality and security. This initiative adheres to robust privacy regulations, ensuring that sensitive information is safeguarded against unauthorized access and breaches. By embedding intelligence into every layer of the health system, the framework supports Abu Dhabi's objective to shift from reactive care to proactive healthspan for all.

Commenting on the announcement, H.E. Ibrahim Al Jallaf said:“Our mission goes beyond delivering healthcare, we are shaping a new era of longevity, where data, prevention, and innovation come together to empower healthier lives. Through advanced technologies, global collaboration, and bold policy thinking, we are building a resilient health ecosystem that anticipates needs, addresses disparities, and unlocks the full potential of every individual. Abu Dhabi is proud to lead the charge in redefining what health systems can achieve when informed by data-led insights, and driven by purpose.”

Through this collaboration, DoH will leverage Microsoft's trusted and secure cloud platforms and AI technologies to span multiple workstreams, including concept and prototype development, value assurance, integration of the framework into Abu Dhabi's existing digital health ecosystem, and knowledge-sharing in the public domain through conferences and global reports.

Commenting on the intent of this partnership, Mr. Yazbeck said:“This collaboration reflects the transformative potential of artificial intelligence and cloud technologies in solving some of the world's most pressing healthcare challenges. By enabling secure, real-time insights across population-level data, we are partnering with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi to build the digital foundations of a more predictive, personalised, and resilient healthcare system. Together, we are driving innovation that places data and intelligence at the heart of proactive care.”

The 'Population Health Intelligence' framework will focus on key population health challenges including chronic disease prevention, early detection, and health equity. Reflecting Abu Dhabi's commitment to global impact, DoH will share relevant insights and innovations from this collaboration in the public domain, supporting the development of similar models worldwide.

ADGHW is a major government initiative from DoH and serves as a platform for innovation and collaboration under the theme 'Towards Longevity: Redefining Health and Well-being.' It places a strong emphasis on community-driven health and well-being, with a proactive approach centred around preventive, personalised, and holistic care.

Four core themes guided discussions and initiatives: Longevity and Precision Health; Health System Resilience & Sustainability; Digital Health & AI; and Investment in Life Sciences. By convening diverse stakeholders from around the world, ADGHW is a community without borders that seeks to advance the future of health and well-being.

About Abu Dhabi Global Health Week:

Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW) is a major government-led initiative by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH). It drives transformative innovation and collaboration under the theme 'Towards Longevity: Redefining Health and Well-being'. ADGHW serves as a year-round 'always-on' platform with a proactive approach centred around preventive, personalised, and holistic care. Held with and for the world, ADGHW is a platform for open, inclusive exchange, and joint action.

ADGHW welcomes entrepreneurs, policymakers, researchers, innovators, and investors to transform ideas into action, and collaborate around topics like advancing precision care and building a resilient technology-driven ecosystem. ADGHW 2025 proudly collaborates with key strategic partners, including Foundation Partner, M42 and Global Health and Longevity Champion, PureHealth. Additional exhibitors and sponsors include Burjeel, GSK, Johnson & Johnson, Lilly, Microsoft, Novo Nordisk, Viatris, Novartis, Roche, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Deloitte, Gilead, Juvenescence, NYU Abu Dhabi and Pfizer, united in their commitment to advancing the future of healthcare and life sciences.

About the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH):

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi is the regulative body of the healthcare sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Committed to ensuring excellence in healthcare, DoH monitors the health status of the population while shaping the regulatory framework for the health system. This includes inspecting against regulations, enforcing standards and encouraging the adoption of world-class best practices and performance targets by all healthcare providers in the Emirate. Abu Dhabi remains dedicated to shaping the future of healthcare by establishing an intelligent and sustainable ecosystem that prioritises health, longevity and quality of life for all community members. Leveraging state-of-the-art infrastructure and cutting-edge capabilities, DoH continues to develop and implement initiatives and programmes in line with its strategic focus areas, Healthy Population, Best-in-Class Care and Resilience and Innovation. These efforts reflect DoH's unwavering commitment to predicting, preventing and personalising healthcare for every individual.