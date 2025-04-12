Prince Ali Participates In AFC Congress In Kuala Lumpur

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 12 (Petra) – HRH Prince Ali bin Al Hussein, President of the Jordan Football Association, participated on Saturday in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Congress held in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur.During the meeting, the AFC Congress approved the budget for the years 2025 and 2026, endorsed the audited financial statements for 2024 along with the auditors' report, and reviewed key milestones highlighting the significant progress made since the previous congress. The meeting also noted the increase in financial investments aimed at supporting national and regional football associations.The congress commenced with a moment of silence in honor of the victims of the Israeli war on Gaza and those affected by the devastating earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand.