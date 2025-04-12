403
Protesters Smash Tesla Car in London Targeting Elon Musk
(MENAFN) A collective opposed to polarizing American tech mogul Elon Musk wrecked a Tesla car in London on Thursday as part of a demonstration described as a “public art project.”
Participants from the Everyone Hates Elon movement demolished the used electric vehicle using sledgehammers and baseball bats, encouraging passersby to take part.
A sign at the scene declared, “Therapy is expensive, but this is free.”
According to the group, the event offered a “safe and lawful” opportunity to destroy a Tesla.
The damaged vehicle is set to be sold off, with proceeds supporting nearby food charities.
“There are more billionaires than ever before and there are more food banks than ever before. These things are obviously connected,” a representative told local news outlets.
Before the event, the group posted on Instagram, clarifying that the Tesla selected for the stunt was already marked for junk.
"This is a controlled, supervised art installation with proper safety measures in place," the post emphasized.
The movement has drawn notice by distributing flyers and stickers criticizing Musk with slogans like “Don’t buy a Swasticar,” “Goes from 0 to 1939 in 3 seconds,” and “X marks the rot.”
Similar acts of destruction have happened in other places — including a blaze in Rome that engulfed 17 cars, suspected to be intentional. Across the United States, Tesla cars, stores, and charging points have also been targeted and defaced.
