Germany Warns of Intensifying US, China Trade Tensions
(MENAFN) Germany voiced apprehension on Friday regarding what it described as a “very massive escalation” in the ongoing tariff conflict between the United States and China.
Speaking during a press briefing in Berlin, government representative Steffen Hebestreit stated that Berlin is “currently seeing a very massive escalation in trade issues between the United States of America and the People’s Republic of China, and this escalation is also having an impact on a globalized world economy.”
Hebestreit emphasized the need for “fewer, not more, trade barriers,” and added: “A negotiated solution must be found that all sides can live with.”
In the same conference, Hebestreit expressed approval of the European Union’s move to temporarily lift its retaliatory 25 percent tariffs on American products for a 90-day period.
This came after US President Donald Trump significantly softened his stance in the trade dispute. Hebestreit noted that Germany seeks “a fundamental agreement.”
Meanwhile, China accused the United States on Thursday of applying “maximum pressure” and weaponizing tariffs, asserting it would not submit to Washington’s tactics as relations continue to worsen.
Foreign Ministry representative Lin Jian, speaking in Beijing, remarked that China would not be intimidated by America’s “selfish” strategies, adding that the country’s response “will continue until the end.”
He also criticized Trump’s imposition of “reciprocal” tariffs at a rate of 125 percent on Chinese imports, claiming they are “against the whole world” and have “undermined” the rules-based global trading framework.
