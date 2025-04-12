Women’S Health Diagnostics Market Size To Hit USD 49.00 Billion By 2032, Driven By Technological Advancements And Rising Awareness | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to SNS Insider, the global Women's Health Diagnostics Market growth is fueled by growing emphasis on early disease detection and expanding access to healthcare diagnostics. Austin, April 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women's Health Diagnostics Market Size & Growth Analysis: According to the latest report from SNS Insider, the Women's Health Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 25.30 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 49.00 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 7.64% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2032. The market's upward trajectory is being fueled by increased awareness of women's health issues, advancements in diagnostic technologies, and the growing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-related diseases among women. Innovations in genetic testing, imaging technologies, and biomarker research are transforming how conditions like breast cancer, cervical cancer, and reproductive health disorders are diagnosed and treated.

Market analysis The increasing prevalence of diseases such as breast cancer, cervical cancer, and osteoporosis is driving demand for early detection, making accurate and efficient diagnostic solutions a priority. High healthcare expenditure, government funding for women's health programs, and early adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies in the region driving its growth, as the US held a 38% share of the global market in 2023. Breast cancer is the most common cancer among American women, with over 300,000 new cases each year reported according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fuelling the demand for early diagnostic solutions. Increasing awareness, technological developments, and growing healthcare investments are helping the global market for early detection of diseases in women, such as breast cancer, cervical cancer, and osteoporosis, achieve strong growth. The market is dominated by the United States with a 38% share in 2023 with extensive healthcare spending, strong government programs e.g. the National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program (NBCCEDP), and early adoption of innovative diagnostic tools e.g. 3D mammography, HPV testing, and AI-based imaging systems. Technological innovation is a key market driver, with advancements like liquid biopsies, genetic testing, and portable bone density scanners enhancing diagnostic accuracy and accessibility. Moreover, artificial intelligence (AI) in imaging and diagnostics helps mitigate human errors while increasing early detection rates. Increasing awareness via advocacy organizations and digital health platforms is also driving market growth because it motivates more women to opt for regular screenings. However, challenges such as high diagnostic costs, disparities in healthcare access, and cultural barriers in certain regions may hinder growth. Key Women's Health Diagnostics Companies Profiled in the Report

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. – cobas HPV Test, cobas Mammography Solutions, Elecsys Anti-Müllerian Hormone (AMH) Test, Ventana HER2 Assay

Hologic, Inc. – ThinPrep Pap Test, Genius 3D Mammography System, Aptima HPV Assay, Panther System

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated – BRCAvantage (BRCA1/BRCA2 Testing), HPV and Pap Co-testing, Comprehensive Hormone Panel for Women's Health, MaterniT 21 PLUS (NIPT)

Abbott – Alinity m HPV Assay, ARCHITECT Estradiol Assay, i-STAT Total β-hCG Test, RealTime High-Risk HPV Test

BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company) – BD SurePath Liquid-based Pap Test, BD Onclarity HPV Assay, BD MAX Vaginal Panel, BD Affirm VPIII Microbial Identification

GE Healthcare – Senographe Pristina Mammography System, Invenia ABUS (Automated Breast Ultrasound System), Voluson Ultrasound Series

Koninklijke Philips N.V. – Affiniti Ultrasound System, Epiq Women's Health Ultrasound, MicroDose SI Mammography

Aspira Women's Health – OVA1 Test, OVERA Test

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. – Ion Torrent NGS for Women's Health, ProFlex PCR System, SureTect Real-Time PCR Assays

Cardinal Health, Inc. – Women's Health Point-of-Care Testing Solutions, Pregnancy & Fertility Test Kits

Siemens AG – Mammomat Revelation Mammography System, ADVIA Centaur HPV Assay, Atellica IM Estradiol Assay PerkinElmer Inc. – DELFIA Xpress hCG Test, Vanadis NIPT, Eeva Test for IVF Women's Health Diagnostics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 25.30 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 49.00 billion CAGR CAGR of 7.64% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Market Segmentation

By Application

In 2023, the cancer diagnostics segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 33.03%, which can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of breast and cervical cancers. The cancer diagnosis segment seems to lead as options like mammography, MRI, and liquid biopsy tests for breast cancer are few among many available, adding up by government-funded screening initiatives. One in 8 women in the U.S. will develop breast cancer, according to the CDC, creating a need for early detection tools. Diagnostics for cervical cancer like Pap smears and HPV testing are another big contributor, with the WHO advocating for global elimination via more widespread screening. Other critical applications that rely on imaging include infectious disease testing (HPV and HIV), osteoporosis diagnostics (DEXA), and pregnancy & fertility testing (ultrasound or hormone assays). Innovative technologies like AI-embedded imaging and portable diagnostic devices are also accelerating market growth.

By End-Use

The market was dominated by hospitals in 2023, with the highest revenue share, and this trend is expected to continue, as hospitals remain the primary servicing locations for a range of diagnostic tests. Showcasing advanced imaging systems, reproductive radiologists, and high patient volumes, national hospital systems are critical drug and diagnostic partners in women's health. Diagnostic labs ranked a close second, spurred on by the trend of outsourcing specific testing, such as genomic profiling or hormone level assessment. Adoptions in clinics and home-care environments are being spurred by the rise of point-of-care (POC) testing home-based HPV and fertility tests that are FDA-approved are becoming increasingly popular. Let's not forget about government initiatives either, like the free mammogram programs in the U.S. and Europe, which bolster hospital-based diagnostics.

Women's Health Diagnostics Market Segmentation

By Application



Cancer

Infectious diseases

Osteoporosis

Pregnancy & fertility Prenatal

By End-Use



Hospitals

Laboratory

Home care Others

Regional Analysis

North America also dominated the market in 2023, accounted for 44.31% of global revenue, the U.S. accounting for 38%. It is due to high health care costs, strong diagnostic infrastructure, and government programs such as the National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program (NBCCEDP). There are an estimated 300,000 new breast cancer cases diagnosed every year, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and demand for early detection tools is high. Europe had the second most significant share, as nations such as Germany and the U.K. promoted national cancer screening programs. The EU's Beating Cancer Plan set a target for 90% of eligible women across the bloc to receive breast cancer screenings by 2025, further driving up the adoption of diagnostics.

The fastest-growing market is in the Asia-Pacific region, which is being driven by higher healthcare investment, growing awareness, and improved diagnostic facilities. Countries including India and China can see the case of HPV testing and transportable ultraviolet adoption, bolstered via authorities schemes like Ayushman Bharat.

Recent Developments



The next-generation 3D mammography system, launched by Hologic Inc., in 2024 with AI-powered imaging to improve early breast cancer diagnosis. In March 2024, Siemens Healthineers gained FDA approval for its high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) DNA assay, advancing the accuracy of cervical cancer screening.





