Gaza Genocide: Death Toll Jumps To 51,240 Injured 116,931

Gaza: The death toll from the Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023 has risen to 51,240 martyrs, the Ministry of Health in the enclave reported.

A ministry statement added that the ongoing carnage left 116,931 civilians wounded.

Since the occupation resumed its aggression on the Strip on March 18, a total of 1,864 have been killed and 4,890 injured.

This picture shows a view of mounds of trash at the former site of the Firas Market which has been transformed into a landfill during the war in Gaza City on April 21, 2025. (Photo by Omar Al Qattaa / AFP)

It noted that 39 martyrs and 62 wounded arrived at hospitals in the Strip over the past 24 hours. Many bodies are still under the rubble or scattered on the roads, with medical crew unable to reach them.

The Israeli occupation resumed its aggression on the Gaza Strip on March 18, after a two-month pause under a ceasefire agreement that came into effect on January 19.

However, the occupation violated the ceasefire, causing deaths and injuries. It refused to implement the humanitarian protocol, and tightened its stifling siege on the Strip, which is experiencing an unprecedented humanitarian tragedy.