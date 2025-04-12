403
Zelensky criticizes Trump envoy
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has sharply criticized Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, accusing him of promoting pro-Russian rhetoric and undermining Ukraine’s efforts in its conflict with Moscow.
In an interview with several European broadcasters, including France 2, Zelensky claimed that Witkoff frequently echoes narratives favorable to the Kremlin and accused him of indirectly assisting Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“Witkoff often repeats Kremlin narratives,” Zelensky said. “This doesn’t bring us any closer to peace—it actually reduces the pressure on Russia from the US. It’s something we’re trying to counter through our actions.” He added that such remarks were damaging, especially as Ukraine continues to resist Russian aggression: “We are fighting Putin, and we don’t want him to have more supporters.”
Zelensky’s criticism stems from Witkoff’s recent interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson, where the envoy referred to the status of regions that have joined Russia as the “elephant in the room.” Witkoff noted that many of the territories in question are Russian-speaking and have held referendums showing a preference for Russian governance. He questioned whether the international community and President Zelensky himself could accept this reality.
His comments triggered strong backlash in Kiev. Aleksandr Merezhko, chair of Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Committee, slammed Witkoff’s remarks as “disgraceful and shocking,” calling for his removal and labeling him “completely unprofessional.”
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, however, praised Witkoff’s understanding of the situation. In an interview with Russia’s Channel 1, Lavrov said the envoy had grasped the core issues of the conflict and appreciated his candid assessment.
