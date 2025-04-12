403
Russian legend ties historic NHL record
(MENAFN) Alexander Ovechkin achieved another major milestone in his NHL career on Friday night, scoring his 894th goal to tie the all-time record set by hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. The second goal of the game for Ovechkin, playing for the Washington Capitals, matched Gretzky’s record, a feat once considered unbreakable.
Ovechkin, who has won three world championships with the Russian national team and a Stanley Cup in 2018 with the Capitals, reached this milestone in his 1,486th game, one game earlier than Gretzky’s 1,487. The 39-year-old Russian scored his 893rd goal in the first period during a home game against the Chicago Blackhawks and added his 894th goal in the third period, giving the Capitals a 4-3 lead.
Gretzky himself was present at the game to witness Ovechkin’s achievement. After the final buzzer, Ovechkin was mobbed by teammates, and Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno joined in to congratulate the Capitals star.
In a post-game interview, Ovechkin expressed his gratitude to his Russian fans for their continued support, saying, "I would like to send greetings to everyone in Russia. Thank you all for your support! We’ll do everything we can to break the record." He also mentioned that Gretzky had wished him luck before the game.
