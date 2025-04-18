WATERTECH CHINA 2025 Returns This June As The Global Epicenter Of Water Innovation

Covering 190,000 sqm of exhibition space, the show will feature 2,500+ exhibitors-including over 40% international companies-and attract more than 100,000 professional visitors from 100+ countries and regions. Covering the procurement needs of 10,000 international buyers, WATERTECH CHINA has solidified its position as the premier B2B platform in the water sector.

Advancing a Shared Mission for Sustainability

This year's exhibition focuses on promoting green, eco-friendly municipal and commercial water solutions. The heart of its international mission is to support sustainable water practices across all sectors.

The exhibition will highlight:



Civil and commercial solutions addressing drinking water safety, digital water networks, and smart monitoring systems. Municipal and industrial innovations that focus on wastewater treatment, seawater desalination, and water recycling to reduce environmental impact.

With a clear mission to support global sustainability goals, the show brings together innovations that tackle the world's urgent water challenges.

Meeting Global Demand Through Export-Focused Innovation

Don't miss WieTec Exporters Zone , featuring 500+ brands and 10,000+ targeted international buyers. This zone streamlines export business matchmaking, offering ideal sourcing opportunities for buyers worldwide.

Supporting International Participation

Reasons Why You Should Be There

Attendees will gain access to:



The latest technologies and product innovations across the water value chain

Insightful forums and technical presentations addressing the most pressing water management challenges and breakthroughs

Exclusive networking opportunities with global decision-makers, thought leaders, and industry innovators A massive procurement and supply chain platform where deals are made and global partnerships are forged

Looking Ahead to June in Shanghai

As WATERTECH CHINA 2025 approaches, anticipation is building across the global water community. With water management more important than ever for health, industry, and the environment, this exhibition is the place to discover solutions for a better future.

