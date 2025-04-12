Ukraine Establishes Diplomatic Relations With Somalia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Somalia's State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ali Mohamed Omar, have signed a protocol establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Sybiha announced this on social media platform X , according to Ukrinform.

"Antalya Diplomacy Forum is an excellent opportunity to meet colleagues, including from African countries. Ukraine is interested in strengthening ties and presence. Today, we officially established diplomatic relations with Somalia. I signed a relevant protocol with Somalia's State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ali Mohamed Omar," he wrote.

Sybiha added that both sides had discussed ways to develop bilateral cooperation.

He also recalled that Ukraine had provided assistance to Somalia as part of the Grain from Ukraine program and is ready to continue strengthening food security. Additionally, he thanked Somalia for its support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum commenced on Friday in Turkey, bringing together around 20 heads of state and more than 70 ministers. The event, running from April 11–13, includes a series of key bilateral meetings for Ukraine's foreign minister with colleagues from Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. Sybiha is also set to participate in a panel discussion titled "European Security at a Critical Juncture."

Photo: Andrii Sybiha / X