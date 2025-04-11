Six Arrested For Murder Of Notorious Inter Milan Ultra

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Milan, Italy: Six people were arrested Friday over the murder of a notorious Inter Milan fan who was shot dead over two years ago as part of a power struggle among hardcore "ultra" supporters, officials said.

Vittorio Boiocchi, considered one of the historic leaders of Inter's ultras and a career criminal, was gunned down near his home on the outskirts of Milan in October 2022, at the age of 69.

Police said that the six people were the "promotors, instigators and executors" of Boiocchi's murder, which was related to the struggle for control of the Inter ultras' allegedly lucrative matchday activities.

Two men aged 41 and 30 suspected of carrying out the hit, confirmed to AFP as being Pietro Andrea Simoncini and Daniel D'Alessandro, were arrested respectively in the southern Italian region of Calabria and in Bulgaria.

Simoncini was described to AFP as being close to an 'Ndrangheta mafia family from Vibo Valentia in Calabria.

The four people considered to be behind Boiocchi's murder were all already in prison after being previously incarcerated in September, when 19 Inter and AC Milan ultras were arrested for organised crime offences.

One of those four is Andrea Beretta, who stepped up to take over the "Curva Nord" section of the San Siro from Boiocchi but turned state's witness after being jailed for killing another top ultra and mobster Antonio Bellocco.

Beretta stabbed Bellocco, a scion of an 'Ndrangheta family which bears his surname, to death during an altercation outside a boxing gym in a Milan suburb weeks before the mass arrests of leading Inter and Milan ultras.