Former Students Attack School Principal In MP's Khargone

MENAFN - IANS) Khargone, April 11 (IANS) The principal of a government-run school was attacked by a group of students in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, the police said on Friday.

The incident occurred during school timings and when school principal Ashok Singh Pawar was alone in his office.

Meanwhile, three youths, who passed class 12 from this school in the last academic year, barged into school principal's room.

At first, they started an argument in connection with an old case of alleged molestation of girl students.

All of a sudden, one of them picked up a table glass and threw at the school principal and then they allegedly beat him up and left the school.

When some other school staff members and teachers rushed there, they found the school principal was lying on floor and bleeding from head.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, local area police was also informed.

Police said that the attackers entered into school principal's room and pressured him to withdraw his complaint in connection with molestation of girl students, wherein two students (accused persons) were booked one year ago.

"A case has been registered on the basis of a complaint filed by school principal Ashok Singh Pawar. They have been booked under relevant charges, and they will be arrested soon," said Khargone Superintendent of Police, Dharamraj Meena.

Later, annoyed with the incident, teachers along with other staff members of the school staged a protest, and demanded strict action against those who attacked the school principal.

They also met SP Meena and handed over a memorandum regarding it.

The concept of 'CM Rise' school was started during during the last tenure of former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to provide students with state-of-the-art education facilities.

Now, all 'CM Rise' schools will be known as "Sandipani Vidyalayas", Chouhan's successor and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has made this announcement on March 25.