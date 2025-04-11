World Premiere Of Azerbaijani Film To Take Place In Germany

MENAFN - AzerNews) Azerbaijani film "My Magical World" by director Elvin Adigozel will be shown in Germany as part of the 25th edition of goEast Film Festival,reports, citing the press services of the Cinex and Ultra film companies.

"My Magical World" has been included in the main competition program of the festival along with 13 other films, and its screening will be the world premiere. The festival will take place from April 23-29, 2025, in Wiesbaden. The premiere will be on April 28, and the award ceremony will be held on April 29. Around 110 feature fiction films, documentaries, shorts and VR-Works are screened at the festival, which has the function of a dialogue forum between East and West.

"My Magical World" is a joint project of two Azerbaijani production companies, Cinex Productions and Ultra Production. It participated in the First Cut Lab and First Cut Plus programs as part of the prestigious When East Meets West forum and was awarded the prestigious prize by the Turkish TV channel TRT.

The film tells the story of two childhood friends, Babek and Sahil, who perform in a village ensemble in the Sabirabad district and dream of performing on a TV show in Baku. At a certain point, their friendship is tested, and the lives of the ensemble members change forever. The film stars such actors as Jahangir Melik, Kamil Nazim, Kamala Israfilova, Yusif Dadashov, Ramig Nasirov, Khalig Bakirov, Zulfiyya Nazar Mammedova, Zemfira Abdulsamadova, Ilgar Dadashov, Mahir Mirishli, Iskra Tarrant, Aygul Sadikova and others. The film was produced by Maria Ibrahimova and Emil Najafov. The film was co-produced by the Ukrainian production company Evos Film, represented by Olga Matat, Sergey Konnov, and Vlad Dudko.

"My Magical World" is the fourth feature film by independent Azerbaijani director Elvin Adigozel. His filmography also includes films such as "Chameleon," "Reporting from Darkness," "Bilesuvar," and others.

