SOTHEBY's MAISON DEBUTS 'A VANITAS'

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Now, Sotheby's presents the A Vanitas Collection in Hong Kong, available exclusively at Sotheby's Maison. Far beyond the conventional gallery setting, Sotheby's Maison at Landmark Chater redefines luxury with its radical dual concept: a ground floor dedicated to museum-quality immersive experiences and a first-floor Salon offering an impeccably curated retail journey for both newcomers and seasoned connoisseurs.

"I have been a huge admirer of Hannah's boundary-pushing creations ever since I was introduced to her work six years ago. A classically trained goldsmith who learnt her craft in Cartier's Parisian ateliers, she doesn't just re-write the traditional rule book when it comes to design, theme and aesthetic; she dispenses with it altogether. It is the singular energy of positivity and love, deeply embedded in her practice, that we are excited to share with audiences in Hong Kong."

Paul Redmayne, Senior Vice President for Luxury Sales of Sotheby's

"The debut collection at Hong Kong's Sotheby's Maison embodies the essence of A Vanitas, blending heritage with avant-garde elements inspired by the Dutch vanitas tradition. With a vision to infuse heirlooms with defiance, I aim to craft pieces that are historically rooted yet rebellious-fresh and charged with contemporary spirit. When Guy and I began this creative journey, we sought to create objects that not only adorn but also ignite conversations about the beauty of seizing the moment."

Hannah Martin

Inspired by Sotheby's signature blue, the A Vanitas collection's razor blade motif is reimagined in 18-carat yellow gold, featuring a signet ring, chain necklace, stud earring, and a bangle adorned with pavé blue sapphires. The new capsule collection is displayed alongside the original 2023 lineup of yellow gold and pearl pieces that first launched the collaboration.

Sotheby's Maison

LANDMARK CHATER, 8 Connaught Road, Central

sothebys/asia

Media Contact:

Alba Jiang

[email protected]

+852 2822 8143

Photo -