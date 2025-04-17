403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Inter, Arsenal Advance to Champions League Semi-Finals
(MENAFN) Inter Milan and Arsenal ensured their places in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday, each prevailing in the second legs of their quarter-final clashes.
These results confirm their advancement through aggregate scores.
Arsenal is now set to encounter the French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain, while Inter Milan will challenge the Spanish heavyweights Barcelona in the penultimate round of Europe’s premier club tournament.
Having claimed a 2-1 away win in the initial leg, Inter entered their return match against Bayern Munich at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium holding a slight edge.
The opening half concluded goalless, as neither side managed to break the deadlock.
Bayern took the lead early in the second half when English forward Harry Kane scored in the 52nd minute.
Inter answered promptly, with Lautaro Martinez drawing level in the 58th minute.
Merely three minutes later, Benjamin Pavard put Bayern back in front with a well-placed header.
Bayern's Eric Dier added another in the 76th minute, making it 2-2. Despite their efforts, the German team couldn’t secure the decisive goal.
Inter progressed to the semi-finals with a 4-3 scoreline across both legs, setting up a high-stakes encounter with Barcelona.
These results confirm their advancement through aggregate scores.
Arsenal is now set to encounter the French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain, while Inter Milan will challenge the Spanish heavyweights Barcelona in the penultimate round of Europe’s premier club tournament.
Having claimed a 2-1 away win in the initial leg, Inter entered their return match against Bayern Munich at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium holding a slight edge.
The opening half concluded goalless, as neither side managed to break the deadlock.
Bayern took the lead early in the second half when English forward Harry Kane scored in the 52nd minute.
Inter answered promptly, with Lautaro Martinez drawing level in the 58th minute.
Merely three minutes later, Benjamin Pavard put Bayern back in front with a well-placed header.
Bayern's Eric Dier added another in the 76th minute, making it 2-2. Despite their efforts, the German team couldn’t secure the decisive goal.
Inter progressed to the semi-finals with a 4-3 scoreline across both legs, setting up a high-stakes encounter with Barcelona.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment