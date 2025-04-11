Rajashree Thakur Bids Farewell To ‘Bas Itna Sa Khwaab’, Calls It The Most Fulfilling Roles Of Her Career

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) As her show 'Bas Itna Sa Khwaab' comes to an end, actress Rajashree Thakur described it as the most fulfilling role of her career.

Thakur shared how deeply connected she felt to the story and her character, calling it a transformative experience both on and off screen. Reflecting on the emotional journey, the actress, who essayed the role of Avani, shared,“Being a part of 'Bas Itna Sa Khwaab' has been an overwhelming experience. I'm grateful that the show is ending on such a high note, exactly the way we envisioned. Playing Avani has been one of the most fulfilling roles of my career-I poured my heart and soul into her journey, and the love from the audience made it all the more rewarding.”

“This wasn't just a show; it was a story of resilience, love, and self-discovery, and I feel honored to have been part of it. I want to extend my deepest gratitude to Zee TV, our producers, the incredible team behind the scenes, and, most importantly, our fans who stood by us through every twist and turn. This goodbye is bittersweet, but my heart is full knowing that we gave it our all,” Rajashree added.

Yogendra Vikram Singh, who portrayed the character of Shikhar, also expressed his gratitude, saying,“This show has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride for me, and I have loved every moment of playing Shikhar. From his intense emotional arcs to the lighthearted camaraderie on set, Bas Itna Sa Khwaab has given me memories to cherish for a lifetime.”

He added,“I am immensely grateful to the producers for trusting me with such a dynamic role, where I had the freedom to explore and improvise. The bonds that were formed on set go beyond the screen-my co-stars have become my family, and I know we will continue to share this beautiful connection. But above all, I want to thank our audience-their unwavering love and support have been our biggest strength. This journey wouldn't have been the same without them, and I will forever be grateful for the love they showered on Shikhar and our entire team.”

Zee TV's popular fiction show 'Bas Itna Sa Khwaab' bid farewell on April 13, 2025. The show also featured Bhumika Gurung, Chhavvi Pandey, and Isha Dheerwani.