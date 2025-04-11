Smart Building Industry To Surpass $827 Billion By 2034 At 24.4% CAGR | Smart Building Services Segment To Grow At 26.6% CAGR As Demand For Predictive Maintenance Surges

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Building Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added tooffering.The Smart Building Market was valued at USD 103 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 827.7 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 24.4%.

The expansion of this industry is fueled by the rising demand for energy efficiency, sustainability, and improved productivity. The rapid adoption of 5G, IoT, AI, and advanced data analytics is transforming the market landscape. Additionally, the transition toward building management systems as a service is further accelerating market growth. Businesses and residential property owners are increasingly investing in smart technologies to optimize operations, reduce costs, and comply with evolving regulations. Governments and regulatory bodies are also pushing energy efficiency initiatives, encouraging wider adoption of intelligent building solutions.

The need for energy efficiency has become a major driver of the smart building industry. As energy consumption reduction gains importance, IoT, automation, and energy management software play a crucial role in optimizing energy usage. AI-powered HVAC systems dynamically adjust climate control based on occupancy and weather conditions, minimizing energy waste. Stricter regulatory frameworks are compelling businesses to integrate smart solutions that align with sustainability goals. Advanced monitoring systems track energy consumption patterns, helping property owners make informed decisions that enhance operational efficiency.

AI and IoT are reshaping the future of smart buildings by enabling real-time data analysis and predictive insights. IoT facilitates continuous monitoring, while AI identifies inefficiencies and recommends solutions. Smart systems manage energy use, water consumption, and waste production, creating a more sustainable ecosystem. The integration of AI-powered predictive maintenance reduces downtime, preventing system failures before they occur. Cloud-based platforms further enhance efficiency by enabling seamless automation of critical building functions.

Technology-driven innovations continue to transform building management, providing greater control, security, and convenience. AI, IoT, and cloud computing have significantly improved real-time monitoring and automation, allowing administrators to make data-driven decisions. Predictive maintenance ensures smooth operations by proactively addressing potential issues. With these advancements, smart buildings are becoming increasingly efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly.

Companies aiming to stay competitive are prioritizing investments in AI-driven energy management solutions. The ability to optimize building operations based on real-time occupancy, weather conditions, and usage trends is crucial. Adopting green building certifications has also become a key strategy for attracting environmentally conscious clients and complying with sustainability regulations.

The market is segmented into solutions and services, with the services segment projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.6%. The increasing demand for predictive maintenance services is a key factor behind this growth. The solutions segment, valued at USD 63.3 billion in 2023, includes energy management, safety and security management, integrated workplace systems, and network management. Smart infrastructure solutions such as HVAC control, lighting management, and water conservation systems are gaining traction.

The commercial segment is set to dominate, accounting for 51.7% of the market in 2024. North America leads with a 38.7% share, driven by the growing emphasis on energy efficiency. In the United States, the market was valued at USD 30.6 billion in 2024, with businesses and homeowners increasingly adopting smart solutions to optimize energy use and reduce carbon footprints.

