Ukraine Attracts €75M In Grants For Reconstruction Projects

“In Warsaw, during the ReBuild Ukraine conference, grants worth EUR 75 million were signed between the Ukrainian government, the EU, and the EIB,” the statement said.

The EUR 25 million EU grant through the European Investment Bank supplements the existing loan for the water sector and allows communities to restore water supply and sewage networks in affected communities, improve the quality of drinking water, modernize treatment facilities, and strengthen the resilience of critical infrastructure.

The second agreement is a EUR 50 million grant for the development of social rental housing. The Ministry of Development notes that this is the first large-scale grant to launch a new model of municipal social housing in Ukraine. It involves the creation of a Social Rental Housing Fund in accordance with CMU Resolution No. 796 of July 2, 2025. The plan is to build modern, energy-efficient, and fully equipped housing in pilot communities.

The grants were signed by Anna Yarosh-Fries, Director of the Ukrainian Service of the European Commission's Directorate-General for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, and Matteo Rivellini, Head of the Slovenia, Croatia and Western Balkans Department of the European Investment Bank (EIB), with the participation of Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos, as well as the Government of Ukraine in cooperation with the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted in the first reading draft law No. 12377“On the Basic Principles of Housing Policy.” Among other things, the document defines the legal basis for the formation of a social housing fund and the involvement of operators in its creation according to the European model. Certain categories of citizens will be entitled to such housing, including internally displaced persons, persons with disabilities, public sector employees, etc.

