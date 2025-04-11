MECC Takes Action Against Environmental Violations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, represented by the Wildlife Protection Department, caught a person for committing environmental violations at“Al-Sabseb” Meadow, located south of Al Karaana.

He committed several environmental violations, including entering the meadow with his vehicle, vandalizing the meadow fence, and using a bird-attracting whistle. Legal measures were taken against him.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change emphasised that these measures aim to instill a culture of adherence to environmental standards and prevent any practices that may harm the environment or hinder conservation efforts.

It also emphasized the importance of environmental awareness and collective responsibility toward nature, noting that environmental conservation is a shared responsibility that requires everyone's cooperation.

The Ministry called on all citizens and residents to adhere to the regulations and to cooperate with the relevant authorities, stressing that preserving the environment is not merely a legal obligation, but rather a national and moral duty that ensures the sustainability of natural resources for future generations.