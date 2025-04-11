Activities Return To Normal After Eid Al Fitr Holidays

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha: As the Eid Al Fitr holidays officially drew to a close on April 7, 2025, Qatar swiftly transitioned from festive fervour to a renewed rhythm of daily life, with activities across various sectors springing back to normal.

The extended holiday, which began on March 30 and public sector employees were given a nine-day break while private sector workers enjoyed three days, had enveloped the nation in a joyous mood marked by prayers, family gatherings, and vibrant events. Yet, with the holiday behind them, residents and citizens witnessed a dynamic resurgence of routine and recreation, signalling Qatar's knack for balancing tradition with progress.

The return to work was immediate for many, particularly in the public sector, where offices reopened on April 8.

Government buildings hummed with activity as employees tackled post-holiday workloads, bolstered by the Qatar Central Bank's (QCB) latest banking indicators, which reported a robust QR2.06 trillion in commercial bank assets for February 2025.

“It's back to business as usual,” said Mohammed Al Ansari, a civil servant in Doha.“The break was refreshing, but there's a sense of momentum now.” Private sector firms, including those in the bustling West Bay financial district, also resumed operations, with hybrid work models ensuring a smooth reentry.

Schools welcomed students back with equal vigour, as the academic calendar aligned with the holiday's end. Campuses like Qatar University and international schools in Education City buzzed with chatter as pupils swapped Eid stories and settled into lessons.“The kids were excited to reunite with friends,” noted teacher Amina Al Jaber.“There's a burst of energy after Eid.” Extracurricular clubs and sports teams wasted no time, with football pitches and art studios alive once more, reflecting Qatar's commitment to holistic education.

“I am very excited to be back in school. The Eid holidays provided the much-needed break, and I enjoyed every bit of it. I am very happy to be back to school, as I am more refreshed and rejuvenated,” said Akin Adewale, a student at one of the international schools in Qatar.

Retail and hospitality sectors, which had thrived during Eid with promotions and tourist influxes, shifted gears seamlessly. Malls like Doha Festival City, though quieter than their holiday peak, maintained steady footfall as residents resumed shopping for essentials.

“Eid was a boom, but now it's about regular customers again,” said retailer Hassan Mohammed.

Hotels, buoyed by a surge of GCC visitors, saw occupancy dip slightly but sustained activity with business travellers returning. The Corniche, a hotspot for Eid fireworks, reverted to its role as a scenic promenade, with joggers and cyclists reclaiming the waterfront.

Cultural and recreational venues also bounced back with gusto. Katara Cultural Village, a hub of Eid performances, transitioned to its regular programming, launching art exhibitions and workshops by midweek.

Similarly, the National Museum of Qatar saw an uptick in local visitors, eager to explore its galleries post-holiday. Outdoor spaces like Aspire Park shed their festive crowds, welcoming fitness enthusiasts and casual strollers as temperatures hovered in the pleasant mid-20s Celsius.

Even the remittance industry, a lifeline for Qatar's expatriate workforce, saw a swift return to normalcy. Exchange houses reported a post-Eid spike as workers sent holiday earnings home, with digital platforms like mobile wallets facilitating quick transactions.“The queues were long right after Eid,” observed teller Ali Rahman in Al Sadd.“Everyone's back to supporting their families.” From boardrooms to beaches, Qatar's post-Eid resurgence in 2025 showcased its resilience and adaptability. While the holiday's joy lingered in shared memories, the nation's swift pivot to productivity and leisure underscored a collective energy that drives its ambitions forward.

As one resident, Layla Al Mahmoud, put it,“Eid recharges us, but what comes after keeps Qatar alive.”