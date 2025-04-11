When Others Run, You Buy

File photo of Dalal street, Mumbai

In recent times, the stock market has been subjected to a whirlwind of volatility, alarmingly triggered by issues stemming from political and economic decisions in the United States. Many investors find themselves questioning the wisdom of their investments. The headlines buzz with panic, and the temptation to withdraw is high. But history has shown us multiple times that within every dip lies the seed of an opportunity.

One of the recent catalysts for market unrest was the unexpected influence of political decisions, such as those made by the Trump administration, which led to a roller-coaster effect on global markets. Investors, especially those new to the world of equities, may feel the urge to exit hastily. The initial reaction might be fear or doubt, warning oneself against future investments in what seems like an unpredictable terrain. However, it is essential to pause and consider what such market environments offer us.

Taking a step back to historical examples, during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, global stock markets, witnessed significant downturns. Roads were empty, businesses shuttered, and uncertainty was at its peak. Yet, in the midst of this economic shock, those with the fortitude to invest reaped substantial rewards. For instance, Indian Hotels (Taj) stock, once trading at Rs 80 during the thick of the pandemic, soared above Rs 700 as the circumstances improved and economic activities resumed. An investment of Rs 80 lakh in such stocks turned into over Rs 7 crores. In just 5 years, as economy, business shows growth, logically share will follow the same.

This paradigm underscores a critical lesson: Market falls are not merely setbacks but opportunities for savvy investors to seek discounted prices for valuable stocks. Increasing positions through systematic investment plans (SIPs) or lump-sum in mutual funds investments during these times can be a strategic move.

Consider the Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund as an illustrative example. In 2012, its price was Rs 10, and today, it has climbed to over Rs 80. This fund's diverse portfolio, which includes foreign and Indian equities, as well as large-cap stocks, exemplifies the benefits of maintaining a well-rounded investment strategy. Over the long term, such investments have turned Rs 1 crore into Rs 8 crores-a testament to growth through calculated risk and patience.

Many may falter in maintaining their composure when faced with declining portfolios. The immediate emotional response might be to withdraw funds and seek stability. However, for those with the perseverance and vision to weather the downturns, the outcome is often rewarding. Instead of pulling out, the focus should be on diversification and thoughtful reallocation towards sectors poised for recovery and growth.

In conclusion, market declines should be perceived not as formidable obstacles but as windows of opportunity. It is during these challenging periods that increasing your SIPs, pouring more into equities, and refining your investment portfolio can lead to substantial long-term gains. Stock market history has time and again shown that patience, strategic foresight, and a readiness to seize opportunities lead to success. The key to thriving in the world of equities lies in the embracing market falls, not fearing them.

– Disclaimer: This article is for information only and doesn't offer investment advice. It's not an endorsement or an offer to buy or sell any financial products. If you decide to act on the information here, you do so at your own risk