Leopard Spotted, Captured Alive In South Kashmir's Kulgam

2025-04-11 02:04:51
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Officials of the Wildlife Department captured a leopard alive in South Kashmir's Kulgam District on Friday

An official said that the leopard was spotted by locals at Oriel Kund village this morning.

“Residents informed the Wildlife department, following which a team reached the spot and laid a trap,” the official said, adding,“After hours of efforts the animal was tranquilized and captured without any harm.”

He said that the presence of the wild animal had caused panic among residents, as it had attempted to attack a man in the early morning, reported news agency KNO.

The leopard will be shifted to a safer location, the official added.

