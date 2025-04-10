SEC Dismisses Securities Violation Case Against Helium

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has rejected a lawsuit against Helium, a blockchain-powered network for the Internet of Things (IoT). The lawsuit alleged that Helium's native token, HNT, was a security and required registration with the SEC.

However, the SEC's dismissal of the lawsuit is a positive outcome for Helium and the crypto community. The SEC stated that HNT does not qualify as a security under U.S. federal securities laws, citing the token's utility and functionality within the Helium network.

This decision sets a precedent for other blockchain projects and provides clarity on the regulatory status of cryptocurrencies in the U.S. It highlights the importance of considering a token's use case and function when determining its classification under securities laws.

Despite the dismissal of the lawsuit, regulatory uncertainty remains a challenge for the crypto industry. Projects must continue to work closely with legal experts to ensure compliance with evolving regulations and avoid potential enforcement actions in the future.

