Israeli Authorities Demolish Two Houses South Of Hebron

MENAFN - Palestine News Network ) Hebron / PNN /

Israeli occupation authorities Thursday began demolishing two Palestinian homes in the village of al-Rihiya, south of Hebron, according to local sources.

Activist Osama al-Harsh confirmed that Israeli bulldozers began demolishing the two-story home of Ibrahim Muhammad Atta al-Harsh, each occupied an area of 220 square meters, and the home of Atallah Ahmed al-Harsh, which is under construction and has two floors, the first floor measuring 120 square meters and the second floor measuring 220 square meters.

He pointed out that the occupation forces notified more than 20 homes in the area three years ago, which is located more than 10 kilometers from the illegal colony of Hagai.

Al-Harsh emphasized that the occupation forces assaulted Musa Attaallah al-Harsh and Hassan Musa al-Hallaq and fired sound and tear gas grenades at local citizens protesting the demolition, to disperse them and keep them away from the area.

The demolitions come amid accelerating colonial expansion on citizens' lands in Area C.