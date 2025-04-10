PM Modi To Visit Madhya Pradesh’S Ashok Nagar Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh to attend a religious programme at Anandpur Dham located in Ashok Nagar district, around 200 km from Bhopal, on April 11.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will offer prayers at the Guru Ji Maharaj Temple and tour the temple complex at Anandpur Dham.

Madhya Pradesh government, in a statement, said that this visit is seen as PM Modi's commitment to promote India's rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

Anandpur Dham, established for spiritual and philanthropic purposes, spans 315 hectares and houses a modern gaushala (cowshed) with over 500 bovines and runs agricultural activities under the Shri Anandpur Trust campus.

The Shri Anandpur Trust has been operating a charitable hospital in the village of Sukhpur, Isagarh Tehsil, since 1977. The hospital offers the services medical services, including Cardiology, Physiotherapy, and Ophthalmology, for around 600 patients daily.

The Trust also operates Anand Primary School (Sukhpur), Anand Secondary School (Anandpur), and Anand Middle School (Sukhpur), with 62 teachers and 1,215 students currently enrolled.

The trust also runs prominent Satsang Centers across the country, including Shri Prayagdham in Pune (Maharashtra), Shri Anandpur Satsang Trust in Jammu and several other parts of the country.

Two days later (on April 13), Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Madhya Pradesh to attend a programme, 'Gopal Sammelan', a gathering of state-level co-operative milk producers.

During the visit of the Home Minister, a collaborative agreement between the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), the state government, and milk unions will be signed at Ravindra Bhavan in Bhopal.

During the event, a collaboration agreement between the MP State Co-operative Dairy Federation Limited, associated milk unions, and the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) is also likely to be signed.

Notably, the collaboration agreement was supposed to be signed on the concluding day of the Global Investment Summit (GIS) on February 25, however, it was put on hold.

The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet had already approved the agreement, which is set for an initial five-year period with the possibility of extension through mutual consent.

The agreement would be for five years with the possibility of extension through mutual consent.