Gemini Legal Expands Ways For Law Firms To Use AI-Based Medical Records Indexing

Major Upgrade to JudyAI Offers Chatbot, Narrative Summaries, Clio Case Management System Integration, Subscription Pricing

ROCKLIN, Calif., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TBI-Gemini Legal, a leading legal services, technology, and publications provider, today announced its Spring release of Gemini Legal JudyAI artificial intelligence (AI)-powered medical records indexing software. This release expands the number of ways law firms, especially those in need of cost-effective ways to speed up case preparation, can access human-level accurate medical records indexing while reducing costs.

Industry-Leading Pricing

New subscription pricing gives small firms more fiscal predictability while also reducing the staff hours and costs required for traditional human indexing. Subscription packages are aligned to typical case volumes in smaller firms or departments, though larger subscription packages are also available upon request.

Starter – $250/month for up to 2,500 pages, then $0.15 per page, billed annually

Growth – $500/month for up to 6,000 pages, then $0.15 per page, billed annually Pro – $1,000/month for up to 15,000 pages, then $0.15 per page, billed annually

The new subscriptions extend the Gemini Legal policy for industry-leading pricing for JudyAI, which already features a pay-per-use option with a minimum charge of $7.50 per upload and $0.15 per page processed.

Web App Chatbot

The new release also expands functionality of the JudyAI website application with a chatbot assistant. This feature reduces time-to-result even further by allowing users to use text chat to organize and retrieve information from patient records. The ability to quickly identify and categorize key details helps improve efficiency and accuracy of case preparation.

Narrative Summaries

To help extract relevant information faster from the huge quantities of data in modern medical records, JudyAI now includes a narrative summary capability. These concise, yet thorough, accounts of a patient's medical history cover diagnoses, treatments, and key events. Clients can now turn otherwise complex volumes of data into more easily understandable, more actionable information without committing additional staff time.

Clio Case Management Integration

JudyAI now also extends the value of the Clio case management system, thanks to integration via application programming interfaces . This integration allows JudyAI and the Clio software to communicate with each other, exchange data, and improve functionality. As a result, legal teams can access and manipulate the fast, accurate medical records indexing outputs of JudyAI within their familiar case management ecosystem. Additional integrations are available upon request.

"Gemini Legal has always been focused on reducing the burden of non-litigation tasks," said Alex Solo, vice president of AI technology. "The latest release of JudyAI continues that tradition, bringing the benefits of AI into smaller firms and helping them reduce the time and effort to prepare for cases. And thanks to our aggressive new subscription pricing, we can provide our clients with affordability without compromising quality."

Fast, Accurate Indexing with JudyAI

JudyAI allows users to process and manage vast volumes of medical records via an easy-to-use interface and receive indexes in a fraction of time and about half the cost compared to traditional methods.

Created for in-house use at Gemini Legal, JudyAI had already successfully indexed more than 300,000 pages of medical records before it was offered for direct use by clients. Since then, it has been used by hundreds of law firms, processing over 13 million medical record pages and summarizing 2.1 million medical appointments. The result is an AI algorithm with better than 95 percent accuracy.

Time-to-result is also dramatically reduced with JudyAI. It takes only 30 minutes to index 500-page medical records rather than the days it takes humans to review and summarize that much data.

About Gemini Legal

For more than 20 years, Gemini Legal has been helping law firms win cases and improve the efficiency of their case management processes with innovative software, industry-leading services, and useful publications. We streamline time-intensive litigation tasks, particularly in the areas of workers' compensation, personal injury, employment, and family law. Learn more at Gemini .

