Vast.Ai Achieves Security Milestone With SOC 2 Type I Certification

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The SOC 2 Type I certification is an important validation of Vast's security infrastructure after more than six years of global delivery of reliable compute services. This certification confirms that the company has implemented appropriate controls designed to protect customer data and maintain system integrity.

"This certification milestone reflects our unwavering dedication to security as we continue scaling our platform," said Travis Cannell, COO, Vast. "For our customers who depend on our infrastructure for mission-critical operations, this provides additional assurance that their data is protected according to industry standards."

SOC 2 compliance, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), evaluates an organization's controls against specific trust criteria, including security, availability, processing integrity, and data confidentiality. The Type I report provides a snapshot assessment of these controls at a particular moment.

As part of its ongoing commitment to compliance and security, Vast is already preparing for the more rigorous SOC 2 Type II audit, which will evaluate the effectiveness of these controls over an extended period. The company is also pursuing additional compliance certifications to better serve organizations with strict regulatory requirements.

Customers interested in receiving a copy of Vast's SOC 2 report can contact [email protected] or schedule a consultation through the company's website.

About Vast

Founded in 2018, Vast is the leading cloud GPU platform for AI & ML. The service connects data centers and professionals running the Vast hosting software with users who can quickly find the best deals for AI compute according to their specific requirements. Vast GPU rentals are ~3-5X cheaper than current alternatives.

