Manhattan Review Releases 3Rd Edition Of Acclaimed Prep Book Series Designed For Digital SAT Test
"In line with Manhattan Review's teaching philosophy, we provide a real education on the topics, not just preparation for a one-time test that could easily be forgotten after it's over. We put a lot of time into the structure and presentation of the material, with the aim that students will retain the information later. Our motto is: Real, lasting education, not just short-term test prep," said founder Dr. Joern Meissner. Since its inception in 1999, Manhattan Review has been synonymous with top-tier test preparation and academic success, serving students and professionals worldwide through innovative methodologies and expert guidance. Through its innovative educational services, Manhattan Review gives students the tools they need to take charge of their academic and professional futures, helping them reach their full potential and gain admission to the schools of their choice.
The four-book Digital SAT prep series is on sale now. Manhattan Review is also excited to announce that one of the new books, the SAT Math Question Bank , is available as a free download on its website. This initiative underscores the company's commitment to making high-quality test preparation accessible to all aspiring students and professionals. By providing this resource at no cost, Manhattan Review aims to empower individuals on their educational journeys by enhancing their study experience. Visit the website today to download a free copy and discover the research-based strategies and insights that have helped countless learners achieve and exceed their SAT prep goals.
Media Contact: Karen L MillerManhattan Review, Inc.2 Park Ave Ste 2010New York, NY 10016Phone: (212) 316-2000Email: [email protected]
Manhattan Review is a global leader in test preparation and academic services, offering personalized educational solutions and resources to empower individuals and organizations. Founded in New York City in 1999 by Prof. Dr. Joern Meissner, Manhattan Review has grown to become a leading firm in test prep, admissions consulting, and career training worldwide. With a focus on efficiency, quality, and personalized service, Manhattan Review continues to set the standard for academic excellence and professional success in the test prep industry. For more detailed information regarding our educational services please visit (Manhattan Review's official website).
