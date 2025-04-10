Classgaga Empowers Students In Paterson With Personalized Math Learning

Students at the YMCA of Paterson engage with ClassGaga's AI-powered math program, building skills and confidence through personalized learning.

AI-Powered Math Learning Program Boosts Confidence and Achievement at YMCA of Paterson

PATERSON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In one of New Jersey's most underserved communities, a new educational program transforms how students experience math. ClassGaga , an innovative AI-powered math learning program, has partnered with the YMCA of Paterson to bring personalized math education to children facing significant social and academic challenges.

Launched in Summer 2024, the ClassGaga program has served students of diverse backgrounds through the YMCA of Paterson's summer and afterschool programs. The initiative quickly became a cornerstone of the center's academic support efforts, offering students a space where they can build math skills and confidence through consistent, personalized learning.

Through this collaboration, students at the YMCA of Paterson have gained access to a dynamic, self-paced learning environment designed to meet them where they are-academically and emotionally. There are students living in transitional housing or coming from households navigating financial and emotional hardship.

"Without ClassGaga, we would be very challenged," said Lynn Kitchings, Youth Development Director at YMCA Paterson. "ClassGaga allows all the children to work simultaneously, learning at their own pace. It takes away the stress and empowers them to succeed."

The students, many of whom face housing insecurity, learning gaps, and emotional hurdles, are thriving under the structure and encouragement of the ClassGaga math learning program. Each child sets personalized goals, earns points and rewards, and gains confidence as they progress through foundational math concepts.

As of March 2025, students have earned an average of 413 points each, with over 106 math concepts mastered per student, and 69 advanced mastery concepts on average. Across the program, students have collectively worked on 1,429 unique math concepts, with 266 concepts fully mastered and many other concepts showing substantial progress.

The impact has extended beyond the classroom. In a recent note, Lynn shared: "One parent told me their child's teacher noticed improved retention in math skills at the start of the school year, and we attribute this to ClassGaga. That student is now a B+ math student."

"ClassGaga makes math fun and engaging," added Jasleen, a counselor at the YMCA. "The kids get excited about reaching their goals. They're proud of their achievements and eager to learn more."

The initiative has already produced remarkable results. Children who once struggled with basic math now look forward to math time. Counselors have reported improvements in focus, motivation, and even reading skills, as students work through word problems with guidance.

ClassGaga also provided the YMCA with critical hardware and connectivity resources, including Chromebooks and a wireless router, to ensure all students had access to the program. The partnership was made possible through a grant from the ClassGaga Foundation.

"You are really impacting our community positively and providing a needed service," said Gerard Gilliam, President and CEO of YMCA Paterson. "This is so wonderful."

To see the impact firsthand, watch the short film produced in collaboration with the YMCA of Paterson.

ClassGaga Math Learning Series: YMCA of Paterson

