Australia Dismisses China’s Collaboration Proposal for Countering US Tariffs
(MENAFN) On Thursday, Australia dismissed the idea of collaborating with China to counter US President Donald Trump's tariffs, based on local media reports.
Premier Anthony Albanese firmly declined China's offer to "join hands," stating that Australia would instead "speak for ourselves," as reported by a news agency.
Albanese emphasized the significance of Australia's trade ties with China, noting that trade accounts for one in every four Australian jobs.
He pointed out that China is far and away Australia's largest trading partner. These trade disputes, he highlighted, affect only 20 percent of global commerce, while the remaining 80 percent of trade does not involve the United States.
"There are opportunities for Australia and we intend to seize them," Albanese remarked, underscoring Australia's determination to explore new prospects.
Deputy Premier Richard Marles also turned down an invitation from Chinese Ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian, to "join hands" in "solidarity" after both nations imposed retaliatory tariffs on each other.
Marles reaffirmed that Australia would focus on its own national interests, emphasizing the importance of diversifying trade.
He highlighted the country's efforts to strengthen relations with Indonesia, India, the UK, and the UAE.
"I don't think we'll be holding China's hand," Marles stated furthermore. He additionally explained that while Australia does not wish for a trade war between China and the US, the country's priority remains pursuing its own national interests rather than aligning with China on this issue.
