Kremlin confirms diplomatic focus in US-Russia talks, Ukraine off agenda
(MENAFN) On Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the ongoing discussions between Russia and the United States in Istanbul are exclusively aimed at normalizing diplomatic relations, with no conversations regarding the Ukraine conflict taking place.
"These are negotiations between the Foreign Ministry and the State Department focused exclusively on the regulation and normalization of bilateral relations," Peskov stated during a press briefing in Moscow.
The second round of talks began earlier in the day in Istanbul and has already lasted over three hours.
On Tuesday, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce mentioned that the delegations would meet to "further stabilize the operations of their bilateral missions."
Held at the residence of the Russian consul general in Istanbul, the discussions are expected to continue for several hours, although they are not anticipated to exceed the length of the previous round, which lasted more than six hours.
The Russian delegation is led by Alexander Darchiev, Russia's ambassador to the US, while the US team is headed by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Sonata Coulter.
Before the meeting, Darchiev indicated that some progress had already been made on various issues.
