Philippines Used Car Finance Market Outlook Report 2025-2028 | Nbfcs Lead Philippines' Used Car Finance Market Amid Growing Demand For Affordable Mobility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Philippines' used car finance market, currently valued at PHP 270 billion, is projected to reach PHP 435 billion by 2028, fueled by increased urbanization, rising disposable income, and growing digital adoption. Metro Manila and Cebu lead in loan demand due to dense urban populations and mature vehicle ecosystems. NBFCs dominate the lending space, offering flexible loans and faster approvals compared to banks. The 24–36 month loan tenure is most popular, balancing affordability and repayment. While digital platforms improve loan accessibility, upfront costs and vehicle quality assurance remain key challenges. Emerging fintech and rural internet expansion are poised to unlock untapped markets.

The Philippines' used car finance market is valued at PHP 270 billion, driven by increasing demand for affordable vehicle ownership and the availability of flexible financing options. Rising urbanization, combined with a growing middle class, has fueled the demand for used cars as an economical choice over new vehicles. Financial institutions and online platforms offering competitive loan rates and simplified application processes further bolster the market.

Metro Manila and Cebu dominate the Philippines' used car finance market due to their economic activity and high vehicle density. Metro Manila leads as the financial hub with concentrated banking services and consumer markets. Cebu, being a significant business center outside Luzon, shows robust demand due to its growing population and accessibility to organized vehicle trading channels.

The Philippine government has implemented the National Air Quality Monitoring Program to address environmental concerns. This program involves monitoring air pollutants and enforcing regulations to reduce emissions. For the automotive sector, this means stricter emission standards for vehicles, impacting the used car market by necessitating compliance and potentially influencing consumer choices towards environmentally friendly options.

By Lender Category: The market is segmented into NBFCs, banks, and captives. NBFCs dominate the market due to their streamlined processes, faster loan disbursement, and competitive interest rates compared to traditional banks. Their ability to cater to a broader range of borrowers, including those with limited credit history, makes them a preferred choice among consumers, particularly in semi-urban and urban areas. By Loan Tenure : Loan tenure in the market is segmented into less than 12 months, 12 to 24 months, 24 to 36 months, and more than 36 months. The 24 to 36 months category dominates as it strikes a balance between affordable monthly installments and a manageable repayment period. Borrowers often prefer this tenure as it minimizes financial strain without significantly increasing the overall interest burden.

The Philippines used car finance market is dominated by major players offering competitive interest rates, simplified loan processes, and extensive vehicle inventories. The sector also sees increased collaboration between financial institutions and online platforms to attract tech-savvy consumers.

Increasing Purchasing Power: The Philippines has experienced a notable rise in disposable incomes, contributing to higher consumer spending. In 2022, the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita reached around USD 3,499, reflecting improved economic conditions. This economic growth has enabled more individuals to afford vehicles, thereby boosting the used car finance market. Additionally, the unemployment rate stood at 2.23% in 2023, indicating a stable labor market that supports consumer purchasing power.

Easy Availability of Finance: The expansion of financial services in the Philippines has made vehicle financing more accessible. The auto finance market has shown robust performance, reflecting a strong recovery and growth phase for the industry since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. This increased availability of financing options has facilitated higher vehicle ownership rates, particularly in the used car segment. Financial institutions now offer flexible loan terms, including lower interest rates and extended repayment periods, further encouraging vehicle purchases. Rise in Urbanization Rates: Urbanization in the Philippines has been a significant growth driver for the used car finance market. By 2024, the urban population reached around 56.4 million, accounting for 48.5% of the total population, according to World Bank data. The shift toward urban living has increased demand for personal vehicles as public transportation struggles to meet the needs of growing urban centers. Additionally, cities like Metro Manila, Cebu, and Davao have seen higher vehicular density, with used car ownership rising as individuals seek affordable mobility options. Financial institutions have capitalized on this trend by offering tailored auto finance solutions for urban customers.

High Upfront Financial Barriers : Despite the availability of vehicle financing options, the upfront costs associated with acquiring a used car remain a significant obstacle for many Filipinos. Down payments and initial fees can be a financial burden, especially for individuals in lower income brackets. This limits access to vehicle ownership for a considerable segment of the population, creating challenges for market expansion and inclusivity. Quality Assurance and Verification Challenges : The used car market in the Philippines faces hurdles in ensuring the quality and reliability of vehicles. Limited availability of standardized inspection processes and certification systems affects consumer trust. Additionally, the lack of a centralized vehicle history database complicates verification processes, increasing risks for both buyers and financing institutions.

Over the next five years, the Philippines' used car finance market is expected to experience substantial growth, reaching a market size of PHP 435 Bn in 2028, driven by increasing digitalization, higher car ownership aspirations, and expanded financial inclusion efforts. The emergence of innovative fintech solutions is also anticipated to improve accessibility to loans for lower-income segments, creating new opportunities.

Digital Transformation in Used Car Financing: The integration of digital platforms is reshaping the used car market in the Philippines. By 2024, the number of internet users in the country reached over 86.9 million, with a penetration rate of around 73%, according to World Bank data. This widespread digital connectivity has enabled the proliferation of online marketplaces and financing platforms, offering consumers easy access to vehicle listings and seamless loan applications. Unlocking Rural Market Potential: Despite urban areas like Metro Manila driving much of the vehicle demand, rural regions of the Philippines remain underpenetrated markets for used car financing. As of 2023, rural areas accounted for nearly 51.71% of the population, with infrastructure projects under the "Build, Build, Build" program improving connectivity across provinces. The government's increased investment in rural internet access has also helped bridge the digital divide, enabling more people to explore financing options online.

Asialink Finance Corp.

Chailease Berjaya Finance Corp.

Global Mobility Services

Yulon Finance Philippines Corp.

JACCS Finance Philippines Corp.

RFC Car Financing Loan

League One Finance & Leasing Corp.

Global Dominion Financing Inc.

Right Choice Finance BDO

