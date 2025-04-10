Sudan Civil War: Despite Appearances This Is Not A Failed State Yet

MENAFN - The Conversation) Over the past fortnight, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) have regained control of almost all of the country's capital, Khartoum. Much of the city had been in the hands of the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 2023. Now the SAF are reportedly driving out the last outposts of the RSF from the fringes of the sprawling city .

When it began the war against its former SAF allies in April 2023, the RSF seized almost all of the city. But its presence was an occupation rather than a government. Looting, murder and rape were widely reported. No wonder, then, that many have welcomed the return of the SAF as a liberation.

But not everyone will celebrate. The SAF claims to be the rightful government of Sudan. But its leader, Abdel Fattah Burhan , himself seized power in 2021 by throwing out a transitional civilian government that was supposed to be leading Sudan back to democracy.

That was in the wake of the popular uprising in 2018-19 that ended the long authoritarian regime of Omar al-Bashir . So, the legitimacy of the SAF's claim to power is questionable.

To complicate matters further, the SAF's military success has come through alliance with local militias, whose fighters have been active in the struggle for Khartoum. Troubling accounts have emerged of arrests and summary executions by the SAF and allied military – sometimes allegedly targeted at people from southern or western Sudan , who are accused of supporting the RSF.

The RSF, meanwhile, keeps up its occupation of much of the west of Sudan, and its murderous siege of the western city of El Fasher. It has also continued to launch drone assaults on cities along the Nile.

Despite recent positive statements from the SAF, the war seems far from over. The SAF and RSF denounce one another. Each – with good reason – accuses the other of relying on foreign support, and each insists it should – and will – rule all of Sudan.

Who provides military support in Sudan? Institute for the Study of War

Military dominance

The Egyptian branch of the Ottoman empire created Sudan through conquest in the 19th century. It was then ruled as an Anglo-Egyptian“condominium” for the first half of the 20th century.

That vast territory in north-east Africa was formally divided when its southern third became the independent state of South Sudan in 2011 , after years of struggle against the central government. Now it seems the north is also fragmenting, torn to pieces by the ambitions of rival military leaders and the unruly militias they have spawned. So, can there be a future for Sudan?

It would be easy to answer that with a simple“no”. Some might even welcome the end of a state that began in colonial violence and has seen multiple regional revolts and movements of secession. Others might argue that Sudan is simply too diverse to be viable. But its current plight was not inevitable, nor is its fate settled.

Sudan has long been burdened with a hyperactive military. That is partly a colonial legacy – the army has always been at the heart of the state .

After independence, soldiers saw themselves as not simply the guardians of the state, but as its embodiment. They were at first suspicious – and then increasingly contemptuous – of civilian politicians they regarded as self-interested, prone to factionalism, and chronically unable to agree on major issues, from the place of religion in the state to the nature of local government.

Three times, the soldiers seized power: in 1958, 1969 and 1989 . Each time, they stayed in power for longer, and sought to impose their visions of what Sudan should be. Though these varied from conservative to socialist to Islamist, they always imagined a Sudan united by authoritarian rule, with uniformed men at its heart.

When popular uprisings threatened this military rule, the soldiers were adept at temporary concessions – removing the leader of the regime and cooperating with civilians for a few years, before seizing power again. Sudan's soldiers saw the state as their possession.

Yet they struggled to rule it. There were struggles within the military itself over who should be in charge – the long rule of Jaafar Nimeiri was punctuated by repeated coup attempts. Omar al-Bashir in turn sought to manage rivals in the military by creating additional security forces and setting the soldiers against one another.

Jailed: ousted Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir being tried for corruption in Khartoum, December 2019. EPA-EFE/Morwan Ali

When unrest grew at the margins of Sudan, in the south and then the west, the soldiers were unable to contain this. So they armed and encouraged militias, exploiting and militarising local tensions and conflicts. As they did so, they unwittingly undermined their own claim to be the only legitimate wielders of violence.

Sudan's soldiers insisted the state was theirs. But they squabbled over control of it and pulled both local militias and external powers into their struggles. This made their wars more lethal – but not more conclusive. Time and again, powerful men made decisions that drove conflict when they could have acted otherwise.

Sense of a nation

To recount this history is not simply to explain where Sudan is now. It is to remember this is not where it has to be. Sudan could yet mean more than this militarised vision of imposed unity. In the popular uprisings, protesters wrapped themselves in the Sudanese flag – evoking a vision of Sudan that celebrated its diversity, rather than treating this as a problem.

Some of that was romanticised or idealistic. The earnest expressions of national solidarity tended to gloss over profound differences in wealth and opportunities. Yet since its independence, the idea of Sudan has repeatedly inspired civilian protest and hopes of a better future.

The local resistance committees whose members made the uprising of 2018-19 imagined a more inclusive and just Sudan. That hope now drives the “emergency response rooms” that ordinary people have organised over the past two years – often in the face of extreme danger – to shelter and feed civilians.

Those brave enough to pursue that future deserve more than a condescending shrug from international analysts, and an assumption that Sudan is doomed to failure.