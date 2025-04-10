403
Trump’s beer tariffs possibly to strike 100,000 EU jobs
(MENAFN) A trade group representing EU brewers has raised concerns that a new 25% tariff on beer imports to the US could force breweries to close and result in the loss of up to 100,000 jobs across Europe. The US Commerce Department recently added beer and empty aluminum cans to a list of products affected by tariffs on aluminum.
Brewers are confused about whether the tariff applies to all beer or just those in aluminum cans. The Brewers of Europe, which represents companies like InBev, Heineken, and Carlsberg, has called on the European Commission to engage in diplomatic negotiations or retaliation to address the issue.
The EU exported €870 million worth of beer to the US last year, and the group warns that losing this business could severely impact the industry. As part of a broader set of tariffs, Trump imposed a 10% tariff on all imports, with the EU facing a higher 20% rate. The president has argued that many countries engage in unfair trade practices that harm the US economy.
