Moscow ranks second in world-wide billionaire rankings
(MENAFN) Moscow has risen to second place among the world’s top cities for billionaires, surpassing Hong Kong, according to the latest Forbes World’s Billionaires List. The Russian capital now hosts 90 billionaires whose combined wealth totals $409 billion.
The city added 16 new billionaires in the past year, including 11 first-timers, marking the largest increase of any city globally. Moscow’s collective billionaire wealth grew by $31 billion year-on-year. Oil tycoon Vagit Alekperov remains the wealthiest individual in the city, with a fortune of $28.7 billion, largely from his stake in energy giant Lukoil.
New York City retained the top spot for the fourth year in a row, with 123 billionaires worth a total of $759 billion. Hong Kong dropped to third place after losing two billionaires, now counting 72 ultrawealthy residents with a combined net worth of $309 billion.
London rose to fourth place after adding nine billionaires—seven of whom were new to the list—bringing its total to 71 with a combined worth of $355 billion.
Beijing and Mumbai followed in fifth and sixth with 68 and 67 billionaires respectively. Singapore placed seventh with 60, while Shanghai and San Francisco tied for eighth with 58 each. Los Angeles closed out the top ten with 56 billionaires.
According to Forbes, nearly a quarter of the world’s 3,028 billionaires—who are spread across more than 800 cities—reside in just the top ten cities, with a combined net worth of $3.3 trillion. The publication noted it could not determine the main residence for 40 billionaires in this year’s list.
