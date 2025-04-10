This Chart Shows Why Trump Backflipped On Tariffs

MENAFN - Asia Times) The Trump administration has announced a 90-day pause on its plan to impose so-called“reciprocal” tariffs on nearly all US imports. But the pause does not extend to China, where import duties will rise to around 125%.

The move signals a partial retreat from what had been shaping up as a broad and aggressive trade war. For most countries, the US will now apply a 10% baseline tariff for the next three months. But the White House made clear that its tariffs on Chinese imports will remain in place.

So why did President Trump back away from the broader tariff push? The answer is simple: the economic cost to the US was too high.

Our economic model shows the fallout, even after the 'pause'

Using a global economic model, we have been estimating the macroeconomic consequences of the Trump administration's tariff plans as they have developed.

The following table shows two versions of the economic effects of the tariff plan:



“pre-pause” – as the plan stood immediately before Wednesday's 90-day pause, under a scenario in which all countries retaliate except Australia , Japan and South Korea (which said they would not retaliate) “post-pause” after reciprocal tariffs were withdrawn.

As is clear, the US would have faced steep and immediate losses in employment, investment, growth, and most importantly, real consumption, the best measure of household living standards.

Heavy costs of the tariff war

Under the pre-pause scenario, the US would have seen real consumption fall by 2.4% in 2025 alone. Real gross domestic product (GDP) would have declined by 2.6%, while employment falls by 2.7% and real investment (after inflation) plunges 6.6%.

These are not trivial adjustments. They represent significant contractions that would be felt in everyday life, from job losses to price increases to reduced household purchasing power. Since the current US unemployment rate is 4.2%, these results suggest that for every three currently unemployed Americans, two more would join their ranks.