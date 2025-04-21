SSU Detains Five More Pro-Russian Agitators, Including Former Ally Of Murayev

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained five more pro-Russian online agitators operating in Kyiv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. Among those detained is a 58-year-old former member of the banned "Nashi" party, previously led by ex-MP Yevhen Murayev.

As reported by Ukrinform, the SSU confirmed the arrests.

The individuals in question publicly supported Russia's war against Ukraine and justified the war crimes committed by Russian forces.

According to case materials, the former party functionary administered a Facebook group used to promote the now-banned“Nashi” party. He regularly spread disinformation about Ukraine's Defense Forces and the situation on the front line while praising Russian President Vladimir Putin. The group had a total audience of around 27,000 users.

Another detainee was an employee at a plant in Kyiv region who voiced support for Russian invaders during conversations with colleagues.

In addition, the SSU detained a female agitator in the capital who had registered on the banned social network VKontakte and supported Russian armed groups there.

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, a resident of the town of Bohorodchany was found promoting Russian forces and justifying the temporary occupation of eastern Ukrainian regions on the social media site Odnoklassniki.

Another suspect, a driver for a local trading company, reportedly initiated provocative conversations during work trips, in which he justified Kremlin war crimes.

Court-ordered linguistic and forensic examinations initiated by the SSU confirmed the agitators' involvement in subversive informational activities.

Russian agent detained in Chernihiv region for aiding invaders to adjust strikes on military trains

The SSU investigators have officially charged the suspects under Parts 2 and 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition as lawful, or denial of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine).

All five are in custody and face up to eight years in prison with the possibility of asset confiscation.

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, the SSU has also exposed and gathered evidence against Ukrainian traitors allegedly working to advance Vladimir Putin's idea of“external governance” over Ukraine.