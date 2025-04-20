ALECSO Chief Commends Legacy Of Late Kuwaiti Poet Al-Adwani

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Mustafa Al-Muraini

RABAT, April 20 (KUNA) -- Arab League Educational Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) Director General Mohammed Ould Omar, said that the late Kuwaiti Poet Ahmad Al-Adwani was chosen as a symbol of Arab Culture for the year 2025, as a recognition of his efforts and services for his country and the Arab World.

This came in a statement made by Ould Amr to KUNA on the occasion of the announcement by (ALECSO), in cooperation with the Moroccan Ministry of Culture and Communication, as part of the ongoing activities of the International Book and Publishing Fair currently being held in Rabat, regarding the selection of Al-Adwani as a symbol of Arab culture for the year 2025.

Ould Amr affirmed that Ahmad Al-Adwani is a prominent cultural figure with literary, artistic, and cultural achievements, which enriched the cultural scene in Kuwait and the Arab world in general. He pointed out that his selection as a symbol of Arab culture is a recognition of his contributions, "which deserve to be immortalized and to serve as a shining example for future generations in our Arab countries." He noted in this context that the selection of the late Al-Adwani by ALECSO is also an honor for Kuwait, given its prominent status and vital role in enriching culture. He expressed his congratulations to Kuwait, emphasizing that the late poet "will remain in our memories and hearts as one of the cultural icons who contributed to strengthening Arab culture and identity." The honorary shield was received by Acting Assistant Secretary-General for the Antiquities and Museums Sector and member of the Permanent Committee for Culture, Mohammad bin Redha, in the presence of the Moroccan Minister of Culture and Communication, Mehdi Bensaid, the Director-General of ALECSO, as well as a group of poets, writers from Arab countries, and representatives of Arab diplomatic missions in Rabat. (end) mra