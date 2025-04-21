HT Labs Triumphs At WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards 2025, Secures 5 Wins For Ottplay And Slurrp
The WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards are among the most respected honours in the industry, judged by a panel of distinguished international experts. They spotlight organisations that demonstrate excellence in digital storytelling, technology, and content strategy-pushing the boundaries of what's possible in news and content publishing in South Asia.
Award Wins:
- Best News Website (Silver) – Slurrp Best Use of AI in Revenue Strategy (Bronze) – OTTPlay
- Best Newsletter (Gold) – Slurrp Best Newsletter (Silver) – OTTPlay Best Native Advertising Campaign (Bronze) – Slurrp
These awards underscore HT Labs' unwavering focus on intelligent, user-first digital experiences-powered by innovation, data, AI and editorial depth.
Avinash Mudaliar, Co-Founder and CEO of HT Labs, said,“We're truly honoured by this recognition from WAN-IFRA. These wins are a reflection of the relentless creativity, strategic thinking, and innovation that our teams bring to the table every day. At OTTplay and Slurrp, our mission is to continuously evolve the digital experience through personalisation and smart content. This recognition only strengthens our resolve to lead with impact and purpose.”About OTTplay
OTTplay is India's leading OTT aggregator, revolutionising content discovery through AI-driven personalisation. With OTTplay Premium, users can access curated content from over 40 top OTT platforms, tailored to their unique viewing preferences.About Slurrp
Slurrp is a comprehensive recipe and meal-planning platform with over 7 lakh users across India. It offers calorie-counted, diet-specific recipes for all skill levels, alongside culinary trends, food features, and industry insights-helping home chefs plan smarter and cook better.
