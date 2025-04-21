HT Labs Triumphs At WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards 2025, Secures 5 Wins For Ottplay And Slurrp

MENAFN - Live Mint) HT Labs has made a powerful mark on the global stage, with its flagship platforms OTTplay and Slurrp clinching 5 awards at the prestigious WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards 2025. The accolades recognise excellence in digital journalism, innovation, and audience engagement, cementing HT Labs' position as a frontrunner in the region's digital media landscape.

The WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards are among the most respected honours in the industry, judged by a panel of distinguished international experts. They spotlight organisations that demonstrate excellence in digital storytelling, technology, and content strategy-pushing the boundaries of what's possible in news and content publishing in South Asia.

Award Wins:



Best News Website (Silver) – Slurrp Best Use of AI in Revenue Strategy (Bronze) – OTTPlay

Best Newsletter (Gold) – Slurrp

Best Newsletter (Silver) – OTTPlay Best Native Advertising Campaign (Bronze) – Slurrp

These awards underscore HT Labs' unwavering focus on intelligent, user-first digital experiences-powered by innovation, data, AI and editorial depth.

Avinash Mudaliar, Co-Founder and CEO of HT Labs, said,“We're truly honoured by this recognition from WAN-IFRA. These wins are a reflection of the relentless creativity, strategic thinking, and innovation that our teams bring to the table every day. At OTTplay and Slurrp, our mission is to continuously evolve the digital experience through personalisation and smart content. This recognition only strengthens our resolve to lead with impact and purpose.”

About OTTplay

OTTplay is India's leading OTT aggregator, revolutionising content discovery through AI-driven personalisation. With OTTplay Premium, users can access curated content from over 40 top OTT platforms, tailored to their unique viewing preferences.

About Slurrp

Slurrp is a comprehensive recipe and meal-planning platform with over 7 lakh users across India. It offers calorie-counted, diet-specific recipes for all skill levels, alongside culinary trends, food features, and industry insights-helping home chefs plan smarter and cook better.