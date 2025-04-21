'Sorry Bhaiya' Falls On Deaf Ears As Superbiker Beaten With Baseball Bats In Gurugram Shocking Video

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a disturbing incident on Sunday morning, four men from Delhi brutally attacked a group of bikers with baseball bats on the Dwarka Expressway near Basai Village in Gurugra . One biker, identified as Hardik Sharma, suffered a hand injury that doctors suspect may be a fracture.

According to a report by Lokmat Times, the incident took place when 11 members of the Kawasaki Bike Riders group gathered near Ambience Mall on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. The group had planned a breakfast ride to a restaurant in Pachgaon. While on the expressway, the bikers noticed a black Scorpio following them aggressively. Hardik Sharma later stated that the driver of the SUV appeared to be deliberately trying to hit their motorcycles.

| Viral video | Mob thrashes cop after road rage incident in UP's Varanasi

The bikers, sensing danger, pulled over near the Basai Village flyover after the Scorpio overtook them. However, the SUV soon stopped in front of them and four men jumped out, wielding baseball bats. In a matter of seconds, chaos erupted. While ten bikers managed to flee the scene, Sharma was caught and beaten.

| B'luru road rage: Child injured as miscreants attack family, pelt stone at car

Another video of the assault shows Sharma being cornered, pleading with the attackers. A large, muscular man with a tattooed forearm and a beard can be seen thumping Sharma's chest, grabbing his helmet, and shaking him violently, even as Sharma repeatedly says,“Bhaiya, sorry. Sorry bhaiya. Bhaiya, bhaiya, bhaiya, please.”

Despite the biker's repeated apologies, the attackers continued to hit him and then vandalized his high-end motorcycl , estimated to be worth Rs. 11 lakh. Sharma's helmet shielded him from more serious injuries during the assault.

Sharma alleged that the attackers seemed to be under the influence of alcohol. According to initial findings, the assailants are believed to operate a gym in Delhi.

| 'Crime Patrol' actor hit with iron rod in road rage in Mumbai

The Gurugram Police have registered a case at Sector-37 police station, and an investigation is underway. Authorities are examining the video footage to identify and apprehend the suspects.