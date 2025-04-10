Gymnasiade: Taekwondo Fighters Secure Ten More Medals

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The taekwondo events at the ISF U-15 World School Sport Games, taking place in Serbia, have concluded, Azernews reports сiting Idman .

On the second day of competition, the Azerbaijani team achieved remarkable success, winning 9 gold medals and 1 silver medal.

The gold medal winners are Fidan Mukhtarzada (29 kg), Tapdig Guluzada (33 kg), Musa Suleymanli (37 kg), Inji Orujzada (37 kg), Adish Jalilov (49 kg), Elmir Salimov (53 kg), Eda Eren (55 kg), Rasul Javadzada (61 kg), and Fuad Hasanov (+65 kg). Elmira Bayrak (41 kg) earned a silver medal.

With these impressive results, Azerbaijani taekwondo competitors have amassed a total of 10 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze medals at the ISF U15 Gymnasiade Sports Games.

Overall, this achievement brings the national team's total medal count to 50.

The ISF U-15 World School Sport Games is taking place in Serbia on April 4-14.

Azerbaijan has sent a delegation of 192 athletes participating in 18 different sports, including artistic gymnastics in Novi Sad, archery, 3x3 basketball, beach volleyball, boxing, chess, tennis in Zlatibor, badminton, para-badminton, swimming, para-swimming, table tennis in Uzice, taekwondo, karate in Pozega, judo, wrestling in Lucani, fencing in Nova Varoš, and athletics in Priboj.

The World Gymnasiade is a prominent international multi-sport event organized by the International School Sport Federation (ISF) and is the largest of the various competitions conducted by the ISF. It is designed for individuals aged 13 to 18.

According to current regulations, the Gymnasiade program includes twelve mandatory individual sports and five optional sports, selected by the organizing committee.

The mandatory sports are archery, athletics, boxing, chess, fencing, gymnastics, judo, karate, swimming, taekwondo, tennis, and wrestling.

For the 2018 edition, the organizing committee included optional sports like petanque, road cycling, surfing, and golf.

The inaugural Gymnasiade took place in 1974 in Wiesbaden, Germany, featuring only gymnastics, athletics, and swimming.

Since its inception, the event has evolved significantly, with the 2018 edition in Morocco setting a record with over 3000 young athletes from 58 countries, making it the largest and first international multi-sport event for youth in Africa.

The most recent edition occurred in May 2022 in Normandy, France.

Taekwondo is one of the most popular sports in Azerbaijan.

The National Taekwondo Federation has trained many prominent athletes since its foundation in 1992.

In 2018, Radik Isayev (80 kg) was crowned European Champion for the second time in his career.

Another national taekwondo fighter Milad Beigi Harchegani (80 kg) became the world taekwondo champion in 2019.

In 2021, Azerbaijani female taekwondo athlete Minaya Akbarova claimed a bronze medal at the European Taekwondo Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria. She won the bronze medal in the 46 kg weight class.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani taekwondo team won five medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games.

The taekwondo fighters won one gold, two silver, and two bronze in Konya, Turkiye.

The medals came from Farida Azizova (gold medal), Javad Aghayev, Minaya Akbarova (silver medals), Hashim Mahammadov, and Patimat Abakarova (bronze).

In total, Azerbaijani sportsmen captured 99 medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games, including 29 gold, 36 silver, and 34 bronze.

At the Paris 2024 Olympics, taekwondo fighter Gashim Magomedov (58 kg) and boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) enriched the country's medal haul with silver medals.

The national team secured a total of seven medals, including two gold, two silver and three bronze.