Paris Hilton's 11:11 Media Extends Partnership With WOW Vegas In Multi-Year Deal

In a major announcement for the world of digital entertainment and social gaming, WOW Vegas has confirmed the extension of its partnership with global entrepreneur, media personality, and pop culture icon Paris Hilton, in collaboration with Hilton's next-gen media and lifestyle company 11:11 Media . The new arrangement, which spans a further two years, will see Hilton continue in her role as the face of the brand.

As part of the renewed agreement, Hilton will headline a fresh wave of marketing campaigns, with the forthcoming creative to be developed and produced by 11:11 Media . The collaboration builds on a successful initial partnership which helped position WOW Vegas as one of the most exciting and recognizable brands in the social casino space.

Speaking on the renewal, Paris Hilton commented:

The next iteration of the campaign is set to launch later this year, showcasing Hilton in a series of high-energy, visually striking adverts designed to resonate with a broad and digitally engaged audience. With 11:11 Media at the creative helm, the project promises to deliver high-quality, standout content that merges the worlds of celebrity, gaming, and lifestyle culture.

Richard Skelhorn , co-founder of WOW Vegas, said:

In support of the new marketing push, WOW Vegas has also appointed TokenMind, a newly launched digital media company founded by Skelhorn, to oversee digital media buying and strategy. TokenMind will focus on scaling advertising efforts across Meta, X (formerly Twitter), and a range of performance-driven digital platforms, ensuring the campaign reaches audiences across the United States at scale.

The extended partnership with Hilton marks a significant moment for WOW Vegas, as the company continues to evolve its brand, deepen engagement with its growing player base, and redefine what's possible in the realm of social gaming entertainment.

ABOUT 11:11 MEDIA

is a global, next-gen entertainment company at the center of pop culture – connecting content, community and commerce – founded by Paris Hilton and entertainment industry veteran Bruce Gersh in 2021.

The company spans a broad array of businesses, including film, TV, audio, music, books, consumer products, and digital, with passion points around lifestyle, fashion, beauty, wellness, art, travel and more. Elevating brands, building communities, and driving social impact through the power of storytelling, experience, and products is the core mission of 11:11 Media.