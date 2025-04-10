403
Ukraine: Zelensky claims Chinese fighting for Russia
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asserted that at least 155 Chinese nationals are engaged in combat alongside Russian troops in Ukraine. This statement comes with the release of new footage featuring two men, who identified themselves as Chinese, captured in Donetsk Oblast on Thursday.
The video depicts the men being questioned in a room adorned with a Ukrainian flag. The first individual, identified as Zhang Renbo, stated that he is an inexperienced soldier on his initial deployment.
“I am a Chinese citizen from Jiangxi Province. I am currently being held by Ukraine as a prisoner of war,” he stated.
When pressed about his involvement in direct confrontations with Ukrainian forces, Mr. Renbo hesitated but admitted he had never handled a firearm prior to his arrival in Ukraine.
“It was my first deployment, my first combat mission, prior to that I had never participated in combat operations. Before I got there, I had never held a weapon.”
The second detainee, who is 34-year-old Wang Guangjun from Zhengzhou City, stated that he “surrendered in a group of three,” which comprised his deputy commander and an additional Russian soldier.
