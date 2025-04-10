403
EUR/USD Forex Signal Today 09/04: Bull Flag Breakout (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous EUR/USD signal on 3rd April was not triggered, as there was no bearish price action when any of the resistance levels were reached. Today's EUR/USD SignalsRisk 0.75%.Trades must be taken prior to 5pm London time today Trade Idea
- Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.1120 or $1.1156. Place the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
- Long entry following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.1021, $1.0948, or $1.0879. Place the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
There is nothing of high importance due today concerning the Euro. Regarding the USD, there will be a release of Fed Meeting minutes at 7pm London time.EURUSD Chart by TradingView
