Thousands Attend Fateha Majlis Of Aga Syed Abdul Baqi

2025-04-10 12:05:25
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The congregational Fateha of noted Shia cleric Aga Syed Abdul Baqi Rizvi was held on Wednesday at Astana Haj Syed Hasan in Nabdipora, Hawal Srinagar. A large number of people gathered at his resting place at Baba Mazar soon after Fajr prayers to offer Fateha and later the service continued through the day at the Astana.

The morning congregation was addressed by noted cleric Maulana Sheikh Ghulam Rasool Noori, who paid glowing tributes to Aga Syed Abdul Baqi's lifelong commitment to faith, spirituality, and community service.

“As his name 'Abdul Baqi' signifies-the servant of the Everlasting-so too shall he, by virtue of his noble deeds, remain alive. Though he has left this mortal world, his essence endures in the hearts of his students, in the voices of scholars he nurtured, and in the sacred mission of propagation he carried forward with unwavering devotion throughout his life,” Noori said.

Those who attended the Fateha Khawani, included Aga Syed Hadi, Maulana Khursheed Ahmad Qanungo, Syed Salim Geelani, Aga Syed Yusuf, Aga Syed Hussain, Aga Syed Mujtaba, Maulana Firdousi, Aga Syed Liyaqat, Sheikh Ghulam Hussain Matto and others.

Aga Syed Abdul Baqi, the custodian of the revered Astana Haj Syed Hasan, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning at the age of 88. A deeply respected figure in Kashmir's Shia community, he was known for his piety, humility, and unwavering dedication to religious and social causes.

Read Also Aga Syed Abdul Baqi No More

Throughout his life, Aga Sahab played a pivotal role in guiding the community through both spiritual and societal challenges, becoming a source of solace and wisdom for many. His contributions to religious education, inter-community harmony, and social justice were widely acknowledged.

He is survived by his daughter and five sons, including Syed Gazanfar Hussain and Aga Syed Aijaz. He was also the father-in-law of senior Shia leader Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari.

Earlier, thousands joined his funeral prayers on Sunday at Alamgari Bazar Chowk before he was laid to eternal rest at his ancestral graveyard, Baba Mazar in Zadibal.

His demise has created a deep void in the religious and social fabric of the Valley. Condolences have poured in from religious leaders, scholars, and members of the community from across Jammu and Kashmir, all mourning the loss of a guiding spiritual light.

