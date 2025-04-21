'Tu Bahar Mil, Dekhte Hain Zinda Kaise Jayegi': Convict, Lawyer Threaten Woman Judge At Delhi Court After Verdict

MENAFN - Live Mint) A woman judge was threatened and abused by a convict and his lawyer during the hearing of a cheque bounce case at the Delhi court. The man, following his conviction in the case, started hurling abuses at the woman judge for not delivering the verdict in his favour – leaving the attendees stunned. The man even tried to hurl an object at the woman judge.

According to a report in Bar & Bench, the man threatened the woman judge, saying,“Tu hai kya cheez .............ki tu bahar mil dekhte hai kaise zinda ghar jaati hai (Who do you think you are... meet me outside and let's see how you make it home alive)”

Judicial Magistrate (NI Act) Shivangi Mangla was even pressured to resign and acquit the accused over her verdict.

Following the threats and abuses, the judge has directed that a complaint at National Commission for Women (NCW) be initiated against the man for harassing the judge. Also Read | 2020 Delhi riots: Kapil Mishra given time to reply to Delhi Police's investigation revisions

“Still the undersigned stand against all the odds and always do needful in favor of justice. The undersigned shall be taking appropriate measures against the accused before National Commission Woman, Delhi for such threatening and harassment,” the report quoted the Delhi court as saying.

Advocate Atul Kumar, who represented the accused in the cheque bounce case, was also issued a show cause notice for misbehaving with the woman judge. Also Read | 'Undertrial Shahnawaz was with Christian Michel in same ward': Delhi court on 'attempt to poison' claims

“Court notice be issued to counsel for accused Sh. Atul Kumar to show cause in writing providing relevant explanation for the conduct shown by him today and further to explain as to why he shall not be referred to the Hon'ble High Court for initiating criminal contempt proceedings against him for such misbehavior.”