Lebanese Pres.: Armed Forces Solely Responsible For Country's Sovereignty, Independence
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, April 20 (KUNA) -- Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said on Sunday that the Armed Forces is the sole entity responsible for maintaining the country's sovereignty and independence.
During a meeting with Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi, Aoun discussed the need for internal disputes to be approached with a spirit of reconciliation, adding that the issue of arms would be addressed when the right circumstances arise.
He stressed the importance of dealing with contentious issues in a calm and responsible manner, avoiding public confrontation or social media discussions.
Aoun also reiterated his commitment to the fight against corruption, as mentioned in his inaugural speech in January. He emphasized the ongoing efforts to place the right people in key judicial positions, which he sees as crucial for state-building.
The Lebanese government is focused on centralizing weapons under the control of the armed forces and security agencies, a step required to secure international support and attract investments following the devastating effects of the recent Israeli military actions on Lebanon. (end)
