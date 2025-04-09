AVITA Medical To Present Breakthrough Clinical Data In Burn And Wound Care At ABA 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sixteen abstracts to present real-world findings and clinical innovations across AVITA Medical's expanded portfolio, including RECELL, Cohealyx, and PermeaDerm

VALENCIA, Calif., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering a portfolio of transformative solutions, today announced 16 abstracts to be presented at the American Burn Association (ABA) 2025 Annual Meeting, taking place April 8-11 in Phoenix, Arizona. The presentations will feature real-world and clinical data on AVITA Medical's wound care portfolio, including RECELL®, CohealyxTM, and PermeaDerm®, showcasing the company's expanded evidence base and commitment to improving outcomes in burn and wound management. Visit AVITA Medical at booth #513 to learn more.

Each year, more than 450,000 Americans require medical treatment for burn injuries, often facing prolonged hospitalization, multiple procedures, and complex wound management. AVITA Medical's technologies are designed to address these challenges by supporting earlier wound closure and reduce procedural complexity, aligning with the company's mission to improve healing timelines and patient outcomes.

“The breadth of data that is being presented at ABA 2025 reflects our commitment to improving patient outcomes,” said Jim Corbett, Chief Executive Officer of AVITA Medical.“With more than 30,000 patients treated globally and a growing body of real-world and clinical evidence across our portfolio, our technologies are helping providers deliver better outcomes and set new standards of care in burn and wound treatment.”

Key Findings Featured at ABA 2025

Abstracts on AVITA Medical's technology highlight in vivo research on Cohealyx, real-world insights on RECELL, and new clinical findings on PermeaDerm, further supporting the company's role in advancing patient care and optimizing treatment strategies for acute wound care. Key findings include:

In Vivo Research on Cohealyx

A new pre-clinical study evaluating the integration and efficacy of the dermal collagen matrix in full-thickness wounds suggests it supports wound bed vascularization, and readiness for definitive closure as early as 7 days.

Real-World RECELL Data

A national retrospective analysis of over 6,000 patients treated with RECELL represents the largest known real-world dataset in burn care utilizing the technology. The study demonstrates increasing adoption and consistent clinical utility across burn centers, highlighting trends in patient outcomes, evolving treatment protocols, and its impact on wound healing and patient outcomes.

PermeaDerm as a Wound Temporizer

New clinical data reinforces the role of PermeaDerm as a temporary wound coverage solution in burn management, providing stability between procedures, preserving wound integrity, and offering an alternative to higher-priced cadaver skin.

Randomized Control Trial Evaluating PermeaDerm

A randomized multicenter trial comparing PermeaDerm to a traditional silver-based dressing reports PermeaDerm reduces the frequency of dressing changes, enables continuous wound monitoring due to its transparency, and supports early wound healing in partial-thickness burns.

About AVITA Medical, Inc.

AVITA Medical® is a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions. Our technologies are designed to optimize wound healing, effectively accelerating the time to patient recovery. At the forefront of our platform is the RECELL® System, approved by the FDA for the treatment of thermal burn wounds and full-thickness skin defects. RECELL harnesses the healing properties of a patient's own skin to create Spray-On SkinTM Cells, offering an innovative solution for improved clinical outcomes at the point-of-care. In the U.S., AVITA Medical also holds the exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute both CohealyxTM, an AVITA Medical-branded collagen-based dermal matrix, and PermeaDerm®, a biosynthetic wound matrix.

In international markets, the RECELL System is approved to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications including burns and full-thickness skin defects. The RECELL System, excluding RECELL GO®, is TGA-registered in Australia, has received CE mark approval in Europe, and has PMDA approval in Japan.

